The Grammy-winning vocalist says she will be back in the studio soon

Carrie Underwood Is Ready to Record More Music: “We Will Start Seeing What’s in the Tank!”

After raising $112,000 for Save The Children via her Easter Sunday My Savior: Live From The Ryman live stream from the Ryman Auditorium, Carrie Underwood tells CMT’s Cody Alan that she’s finally feeling “the spark” to “see what’s in the tank,” musically, in the studio.

“I was kind of waiting to get that spark, you know? Like, when am I gonna feel like, ’Ah! Let’s do this!'” Underwood said. “I feel like last year was so unsure. Nobody knew where the world was headed. I was so blessed to have Christmas music to work on and then [My Savior] to work on. Like, we started working on My Savior before My Gift was even released,” the singer-songwriter said.

Now “feeling [that spark],” the “Cry Pretty” vocalist says she’ll be back in the studio “once the dust settles from [My Savior, which is a] very exciting project for me.”

Underwood’s recent album release live stream featured gospel legend CeCe Winans, singing “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” with the platinum-selling artist, plus NEEDTOBREATHE’s Bear Rinehart pairing with the Grammy award-winner on “Nothing But the Blood of Jesus.”

UMG President Cindy Mabe added, “On a day normally reserved for church congregations and family, Facebook brought Carrie Underwood and her My Savior album directly into people’s homes worldwide in real-time to celebrate Easter in an unprecedented way, allowing for both celebration and a direct giving campaign to benefit children in need all over the world.” Continuing, she added, “The results were humbling and powerful and speak to Carrie’s one of a kind ability to connect, shine and uplift audiences around the world.”



