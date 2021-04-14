Gabby Barrett Earns Second No. 1 Hit With “The Good Ones”

Barrett is also the reigning ACM New Female Artist of the Year

Gabby Barrett is two for two, as she holds this week’s No. 1 song on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

“The Good Ones” is a back-to-back No. 1 country radio hit for Barrett, following last year’s breakthrough “I Hope.” This marks the first time in five years a solo female artist has topped Billboard’s Country Airplay chart with her first two radio singles. Barrett wrote the track with Zach Kale, Emily Landis and Jim McCormick, and it is the second No. 1 from her album Goldmine.

Last week, Barrett celebrated her first Academy of Country Music Award win, after she was named New Female Artist of the Year.

“I did not think the past week could have been any more amazing, but to have the No. 1 song feels like the cherry on top,” Barrett told Billboard. “I’m so grateful for my husband, who truly is a good one and inspired this song. Thank you to my family and fans for supporting me, my label and team for helping take my second single to the top and country radio for playing it. Most importantly, I’m thankful for our gracious Lord Jesus and how kind He is to me always. It’s more than I deserve.”

2021 has been a “goldmine” for Barrett, professionally and personally. In January, she and husband Cade Foehner welcomed their first child, daughter Baylah May.

