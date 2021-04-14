Reba McEntire Reschedules Her ‘Reba: Live in Concert Tour’ For 2022

The "Fancy" vocalist says that it's "just not possible" to return to the road due to COVID-19 regulations

Citing that it’s “just not possible” to return to the road due to COVID-19 regulations, Reba McEntire has rescheduled 12 of the 13 cities on her Summer 2021 Arena Tour. A date planned for St. Paul, Minnesota, has been canceled entirely. The new tour is scheduled to begin on Jan. 13, 2022, in Evansville, Indiana. The new dates will see the legend behind songs like “Fancy” on the road through mid-March, with concerts largely scheduled in the Midwest.

Originally, McEntire’s tour was scheduled to commence in March 2020 but was pushed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In May 2020, McEntire moved the tour to start on July 8. As well, the legendary artist canceled Las Vegas shows with Brooks & Dunn. No word has been given regarding new dates for those events.

“We’ve waited as long as we possibly could to make a decision, but unfortunately, we’re not going to be able to play our 2021 Reba: Live in Concert dates,” McEntire said via social media.

Alongside concerns for all attendees and performers’ health and safety, the volume of work McEntire presently has on her professional plate makes touring difficult. Planning new dates that would allow her to complete television projects and allow arenas to schedule professional sporting events could prove problematic.

However, if yearning for more Reba, she’s recently released full concert footage from a 2011 appearance at Lafayette, Louisiana’s Cajundome, via YouTube. That year’s All The Women I Am tour represents the last time the Country Music Hall of Famer played in large arenas. Also available via her YouTube page are two additional concert specials: 1990’s Reba In Concert and 1994’s Reba: Live. Over 100,000 fans watched both concerts in the first three days they were made available.