Brandi Carlile To Release 30 Exclusive Acoustic Covers With ‘Broken Horses’ Audiobook

The project includes 23 of Carlile's own songs, as well as covers of hits from Dolly Parton, Elton John and more

Broken Horses, six-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile’s newly-released memoir, has recently achieved New York Times best-seller status. However, the news does not stop there. As well, Tuesday, April 20 will see the acclaimed performer release the audiobook narration of her book via Random House Audio. Coupled into this release will be new stripped-down, solo renditions of 23 of her own songs and eight covers by Carlile’s musical inspirations, including Dolly Parton, Elton John, Leonard Cohen, Joni Mitchell, and more.

A press release states that “in [Broken Horses], Carlile opens up about a life shaped by music, including songs that inspired her and the true stories behind many of her lyrics, woven throughout the book at the end of each chapter.” The artist herself adds, “I’ve always loved telling stories from the stage during my shows, which turned out to be good practice for writing Broken Horses and narrating the audiobook,” says Carlile. “Revisiting the stories behind many of those songs and recording them, just me and my guitar or a piano, made me fall in love with them all over again.”

Regarding the well-received biography, Kirkus Reviews has noted that it’s an “intimate, life-affirming look at a musician whose artistic journey is far from over.”

If an audiobook and treasure trove of new material isn’t enough Brandi Carlile for you, you’re in luck. She’s also announced another stop on her successful virtual book tour: a conversation with Alicia Keys on April 16 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, hosted on the Veeps platform.