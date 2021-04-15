Brothers Osborne Will Launch the ‘We’re Not For Everyone Tour’ This Summer

Brothers Osborne will return to the road beginning in July, when they embark on their We’re Not For Everyone Tour on July 29 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The tour will visit 50 markets, including Atlanta, Los Angeles, and New York, and will visit Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater on Sept. 16. The duo will welcome Travis Denning and Tenille Townes for the tour’s opening slots.

Since releasing their debut major label single, “Rum” in 2014, Brothers Osborne’s John and T.J. Osborne have earned six Grammy nominations, a Platinum hit with “Stay A Little Longer,” and the Top 10 hit “It Ain’t My Fault,” as well as the Top 25 hit “21 Summer.”

On Sunday, April 18, the duo is nominated for Album of the Year for their third album Skeletons, and are up for Vocal Duo of the Year—an award they previously won in 2016 and 2017. They will also perform their new single “I’m Not For Everyone,” as well as “Deadman’s Curve” during the broadcast.

Tomorrow, the duo will release a new track, titled “Younger Me,” which T.J. Osborne penned after the outpouring of support he received earlier this year when, for the first time, he shared his story of being gay during an interview with TIME.

For a full list of the duo’s We’re Not For Everyone Tour dates, visit brothersosborne.com.