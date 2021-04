The CMA and ACM Award-winning act gets back on the road for 2021 with a show on May 4 in Key West, Florida

Nashville-based quintet Old Dominion has been named Vocal Group of the Year for three consecutive years by the Country Music Association. As well, 2020 saw their single “One Man Band” receive the Song of The Year trophy from the Academy of Country Music Awards. Just over a decade into their time together as a band, guitarist, and keyboardist Trevor Rosen has a direct perspective on their impressive success.

On the latest episode of Audacy’s On the Bus at Country Thunder, the musician noted that their live performances are the key to their success. “We’re just really having fun [performing live]. We’re buddies, we’ve played so many shows, we’ve played so many bars. We’d go down and play a college bar in Tuscaloosa, and we’d play for four hours. We are genuinely enjoying it.”

Digging deeper, Rosen added, “Even now, it’s really not an act. You can tell when you watch artists; sometimes I can, that they have every move choreographed out, and they’re doing well and putting on a show. But it’s like, no, no, no, when we get out there, of course, we have a setlist, and things like that, we’re just genuinely enjoying playing the songs. I think that’s why it translates.”

If you’re itching to see them perform live as much as they’re likely ready to get back on the road, their run of spring, summer, and fall performance dates kick off on May 4 in Key West, Florida, as they resume their “We Are Old Dominion” tour. Thirteen other tentative nationwide dates follow. For ticket information, click here.