Eric Church Recalls Opening For George Strait, and Says Bob Seger “Saved My Career”

Eric Church is the Country Music Association’s reigning Entertainer of the Year, and has a new three-part album project Heart & Soul, but back in 2006, he was an opening act still working his way up to arena headliner status.
Church recently told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe how getting kicked off of his first opening slot on a Rascal Flatts tour (in favor of then-newcomer Taylor Swift) led to a new gig opening for Bob Seger.
“I got fired from that tour,” Church says of the Flatts tour. “There were a lot of rules…I disobeyed those rules. After that happened, I was in…not a good spot as a brand new country music artist. I think they were the biggest tour at the time, and we got fired. And I got a call from Bob Seger. And Bob said, ‘Hey, I love your Sinners Like Me album.’ At that time, I was getting 15 minutes to play in front of Rascal Flatts. And [Seger] goes, ‘How about coming out and opening for me, and I’ll give you 45 minutes.’”