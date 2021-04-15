Eric Church Recalls Opening For George Strait, and Says Bob Seger “Saved My Career”

</noscript> </div>

Church also told Lowe about his first show opening for Seger in Cincinnati. After Church’s opening set, Seger walked onstage and performed “Roll Me Away,” much to the delight of Church’s parents (“big Seger fans,” Church says), who were standing by the side of the stage. The new touring atmosphere of the Seger trek was a delight for Church, too.

“My big Seger thing is, he in a lot of ways, saved my career,” Church says. “But more importantly, he saved my faith in music.”

Getting to be on the road and backstage with some of music’s top artists also gives newcomers some prime opportunities to see who superstars are away from the spotlight, as Church found out when he opened a show for George Strait’s farewell tour in 2014 in Omaha, Nebraska. After the show, Church and his wife joined Strait on his bus.

“He’s up there and we’re talking about music and I mentioned James Brown,” Church says. “He goes, ‘I love James Brown.’ And I said, ‘Oh good.’ So George has got his boots off and he’s in gold-toe black socks, like the dress socks, and said, ‘Well, let’s play some James Brown, come on.’

“Next thing I know, George Strait is tearing down in the middle of the bus. My wife’s tearing down and they’re all dancing. I’m watching George Strait dance in gold-toe socks to James Brown. It’s one of the coolest, d***ed things I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Touring legend Strait has taken home two Academy of Country Music Awards for Entertainer of the Year, and on Sunday (April 18), Church will compete for the same trophy at this year’s ACM Awards.