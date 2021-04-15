Chris Stapleton’s Wife Morgane Celebrates His Birthday With Throwback Pics

Chris Stapleton is nominated for six awards in four categories at the upcoming ACM Awards

Chris Stapleton’s wife Morgane is celebrating her superstar husband’s birthday by sharing some throwback photos of him—sans his signature beard.

“Hey, it’s Chris’ wife Morgane!” she posted on Stapleton’s social media accounts. “Thought I’d take over his Instagram & share some of my favorite snapshots of my most favorite person to celebrate his special day! I hope y’all will enjoy this as much as I do… Happy Birthday Babe!

Stapleton turns 43 today (April 15), and his wife shared some sweet snapshots of Stapleton as a young child and as a teenager, including school yearbook photos, and shots of Stapleton playing piano, playing basketball and baseball, and hanging out with his family.

Stapleton is up for several awards at Sunday’s (April 18) Academy of Country Music Awards, with six nominations in four categories, including a nod in the coveted Entertainer of the Year category. He is also nominated in the Song of the Year (as a co-writer on “Starting Over”), Album of the Year (for Starting Over) and Male Artist of the Year categories, and will also perform “Maggie’s Song” during the ACM Awards.

See Stapleton’s throwback photos below: