Keith Urban Once Played a Gig at an Airport Baggage Carousel?

While hyping his forthcoming gig as co-host of the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, to late-night talk host James Corden, “Somebody Like You” vocalist Keith Urban highlighted a far more perplexing performance experience: “My manager at the time, I think had done some very questionable deal to get us a couple of airline tickets. We had a three-piece band, and we were just gonna play at this little airport…one baggage carousel, that’s how small the airport is.”

The impromptu event featured the trio playing in what Urban describes as “the little carpeted area above the carousel where the bags come around.” “We set up the drum kit, me and the bass player just fit in this little tiny strip, and we sound checked a little bit,” he continues. “So we start playing, a couple of people came over, and they’re checking out the music, and a few more people, and I’m like, ’It’s actually not a bad gig.'”

The conclusion of the story is much less enticing than its entertaining open. “There’s about like 15 people kind of getting into it,” Urban said. “Next minute, [honk, honk] all the bags start coming down, and everyone got their luggage and just all left.'”

Regarding Sunday evening's ACM Awards with Mickey Guyton—with whom he performed a duet of her single "What Are You Gonna Tell Her" at the 2020 event—Urban said, "I'm beyond thrilled to be co-hosting with my friend Mickey. I love that finally, everyone will get to see her infectious energy and uber-creative spirit in full light."




