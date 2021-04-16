Flashback: Five Star-Making ACM Awards Performances

Inevitably, Sunday, April 18’s 56th Academy of Country Music Awards program will birth yet another star in a long, storied line of country superstars that have emerged from the proceedings.

Artists are always keen to highlight the amount of hard work that ultimately develops a sustainable career in the music industry. However, for as much as consistent, dedicated effort goes into hatching success, there also needs to be equal amounts of conversation about those brief moments where serendipity puts charismatic, engaging performers over the top. Such serendipity is the case when, on global television, a larger audience than an artist or group is accustomed to performing to watch them live — often for the first time.

Here are five recent occurrences where excelling when exposed to the universe has proven to be a career-springboarding asset for now-superstar country artists.

The Brothers Osborne Perform “It Ain’t My Fault” @ The 52nd ACM Awards (2017)