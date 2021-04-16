Thomas Rhett Sets 2021 Center Point Road Tour Dates

Thomas Rhett, the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year alongside Carrie Underwood, has set new dates for his Center Point Road Tour, which was originally set for 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19 shutdowns. The updated listing of shows includes concert dates that have been rescheduled from last year, as well as newly-added dates.

His 2021 Center Point Road Tour, produced by Live Nation, will launch Aug. 13 with back-to-back concerts in Orange Beach, Alabama. Along the way, he will visit Philadelphia, West Palm Beach, Florida, Chicago and more.

“I can’t even put into words what getting back out on the road means to me, my band and crew,” Thomas Rhett shared. “We’ve dreamt about this moment for a long time and I feel more rejuvenated and excited than ever to get back out there as safely as possible to connect in-person over live music again, especially with so much new material to share. There’s no feeling in the world like it – see y’all out there!”

Gabby Barrett, the ACM’s New Female Artist of the Year winner who just earned her second No. 1 hit with “The Good Ones,” will open the Orange Beach shows, along with Thomas Rhett’s father and hit songwriter Rhett Akins. “You Should Be Here” hitmaker Cole Swindell and newcomer Conner Smith will open other select dates on the tour.

Tickets that were previously purchased for the Center Point Road Tour will be honored for the rescheduled dates, while newly-announced dates will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 23 at livenation.com.

Thomas Rhett is also gearing up for the April 30 release of Country Again: Side A, the first part of a two-part project. He recently earned his 17th No. 1 hit with “What’s Your Country Song” and just released the album’s title track, the return-to-your-roots anthem “Country Again.”



