2021 Academy of Country Music Awards Winners: Updated Live

The Academy of Country Music is celebrating its 56th annual awards ceremony tonight (Sunday, April 18). CMT will be updating winners live throughout the evening.
Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton serve as co-hosts, while Chris Stapleton and Maren Morris lead this year’s nominees, with six nominations each.
Old Dominion took home the evening’s first televised win, for Group of the Year. Earlier winners announced pre-telecast include Kane Brown (Video of the Year, for “Worldwide Beautiful”), Jimmie Allen (New Male Artist of the Year), Gabby Barrett (New Female Artist of the Year) and Lee Brice and Carly Pearce (Music Event of the Year, for “I Hope You’re Happy Now”).
See the winners updated live, below (winners in bold):
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Female artist of the year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
Male artist of the year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Duo of the year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Group of the year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
The Cadillac Three
The Highwomen
New female artist of the year
Ingrid Andress
Tenille Arts
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
Caylee Hammack
New male artist of the year
Jimmie Allen
Travis Denning
HARDY
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Album of the year
Born Here Live Here Die Here – Luke Bryan
Producers: Jeff Stevens, Jody Stevens
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
Mixtape Vol. 1 – Kane Brown
Producers: Andrew Goldstein, Charlie Handsome, Dann Huff, Lindsay Rimes
Record Label: RCA Nashville
Never Will – Ashley McBryde
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
Skeletons – Brothers Osborne
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Label: EMI Records Nashville
Starting Over – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb
Record Label: Mercury Nashville
Single of the Year
“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville
“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett
Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale
Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice
Producers: busbee
Record Label: Big Machine Records / Curb Records
“More Hearts Than Mine”– Ingrid Andress
Producers: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis
Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
“The Bones” – Maren Morris
Producer: Greg Kurstin
Record Label: Columbia Nashville
Song of the year
“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
Songwriter(s): Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Natalie Hemby
Publishers: Emileon Songs; Little Louder Songs; Pink Dog Publishing; Songs of Universal, INC; Sony ATV Tree Publishing; Wrucke for You Publishing
“One Night Standards” – Ashley McBryde
Songwriter(s): Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally
Publishers: Canned Biscuit Songs; Smackworks Music; Smack Blue, LLC; Smackstreet Music; Tempo Investments; Warner Geo Met Ric Music; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp
“Some People Do” – Old Dominion
Songwriter(s): Jesse Frasure, Matt Ramsey, Thomas Rhett, Shane McAnally
Publishers: Carrot Seed Songs; EMI Blackwood Music INC; Smackville Music; Songs of ROC Nation; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp; Smack Hits; Tempo Investments; Warner Gro Met Ric Music
“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton
Songwriter(s): Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson
Publishers: I Wrote These Songs; Straight Six Music; WC Music Corp
“The Bones” – Maren Morris
Songwriter(s): Jimmy Robbins, Maren Morris, Laura Veltz
Publishers: Big Machine Music, LLC; Extraordinary Alien Publishing; International Dog Music; Oh Denise Publishing; Round Hill Songs; Warner-Tamerlane
Publishing Corp.
Video of the Year
“Better Than We Found It” – Maren Morris
Director: Gabrielle Woodland
Producers: Sarah Kunin, Jennifer Pepke
“Bluebird”– Miranda Lambert
Director: Trey Fanjoy
Producer: Heather Levenstone
“Gone” – Dierks Bentley
Directors: Wes Edwards, Ed Pryor, Travis Nicholson, Running Bear and Sam Siske, with animation by Skylar Wilson
Producer: David Garcia
“Hallelujah” – Carrie Underwood and John Legend
Director: Randee St. Nicholas
Producer: Greg Wells
“Worldwide Beautiful” – Kane Brown
Director: Alex Alvga
Producer: Christen Pinkston
Songwriter of the year
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
Music Event of the Year
“Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
Producer: Dann Huff
Record Label: The Valory Music Co.
“Does To Me” – Luke Combs feat. Eric Church
Producer: Scott Moffatt
Record Label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice
Producer: busbee
Record Label: Big Machine Records / Curb Records
“Nobody But You” – Blake Shelton ft. Gwen Stefani
Producer: Scott Hendricks
Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
“One Beer” – HARDY ft. Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson
Producers: Derek Wells, Joey Moi
Record Label: Big Loud Records
“One Too Many” – Keith Urban, P!nk
Producers: Cutfather, Dan McCarroll, Keith Urban, PhD
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville