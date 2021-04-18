See All the Performers and Presenters for the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards

Miranda Lambert and Elle King will open the show with a performance of "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)"

Co-hosts Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton will lead an all-star lineup of performers and presenters for tonight’s (Sunday, April 18) 56th Academy of Country Music Awards, as the show returns to Nashville at iconic locations around the city, including the Ryman Auditorium, Grand Ole Opry House, Bluebird Cafe, Station Inn, Broadway and the Bridge building.

More than two dozen performers will offer over 30 songs during the course of the show.

Miranda Lambert and Elle King will launch the show with a performance of “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” while Lambert will also be joined later in the show by her co-writers Jon Randall and Jack Ingram for a rendition of “In His Arms.”

The War and Treaty will join Dierks Bentley for a rendition of U2’s “Pride (In The Name of Love),” while Carrie Underwood will be joined by gospel powerhouse CeCe Winans. Kenny Chesney also performs twice tonight, taking the stage to perform his new single “Knowing You,” and also joining Kelsea Ballerini for the track, “Half of my Hometown.”

Dolly Parton, Blanco Brown, Martina McBride and actor Leslie Jordan are among this year’s slate of presenters. Chris Stapleton and Maren Morris are this year’s leading nominees, with six nominations each.

The Academy of Country Music Awards airs tonight beginning at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on CBS, and will livestream on Paramount+.

See the full list of announced performers, songs and presenters below:

PRESENTERS

Ingrid Andress

Blanco Brown

Amy Grant

Leslie Jordan

Martina McBride

Dolly Parton

Darius Rucker

Clay Walker

PERFORMERS

Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney, “Half of my Hometown”

Dierks Bentley ft. The War and Treaty, “Pride (In the Name of Love)”

Brothers Osborne, “I’m Not For Everyone” and “Dead Man’s Curve”

Kenny Chesney, “Knowing You”

Eric Church, “Bunch of Nothing”

Luke Combs, “Forever After All”

Dan + Shay, “Glad You Exist”

Mickey Guyton, “Hold On”

Alan Jackson, “You’ll Always Be My Baby” and a mashup of “Drive (For Daddy Gene)”

Miranda Lambert with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, “In His Arms”

Miranda Lambert and Elle King, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Ashley McBryde, “Martha Divine”

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, “Chasing After You”

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice, “I Hope You’re Happy Now”

Thomas Rhett, “What’s Your Country Song” and “Country Again”

Blake Shelton, “Austin” and “Minumum Wage”

Chris Stapleton, “Maggie’s Song” (ft. Miranda Lambert)

Carrie Underwood, a gospel medley featuring a duet with CeCe Winans

Keith Urban, “Tumbleweed”

Chris Young and Kane Brown, “Famous Friends”

New Male Artist of the Year winner Jimmie Allen, New Female Artist of the Year winner Gabby Barrett, Little Big Town and Lady A have also been announced as performers during the show.