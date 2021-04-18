Dierks Bentley Joins With The War and Treaty To Cover U2’s “Pride (In The Name Of Love)” at the ACM Awards

</noscript> </div>

Dierks Bentley’s collaboration with Americana vocal duo The War and Treaty was an eagerly anticipated duet during the 56th ACM Awards. The tandem did not disappoint in their performance from Nashville’s Station Inn of a bluegrass-style version of U2’s 1984 classic “Pride (In The Name Of Love).”

Aside from Bentley’s excellent vocals, the accompaniment on the song’s hook (and lead sharing) by The War and Treaty’s husband and wife duo of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount added a sonorous, soulful edge to the timeless anthem.

As well, notable other players included roots-rock band Larkin Poe’s Rebecca Lovell on mandolin and Amanda Lovell on dobro, plus Punch Brothers member Paul Kowert playing bass, and Nashville-based artist Brittany Haas playing the fiddle.

Bentley has previous experience with the song. He recorded “Pride (In the Name Of Love)” for his 2010 bluegrass album Up on the Ridge. Regarding his bluegrass roots, Bentley noted, “I first came to this bar when I was 19 years old looking for something and I found it in the music here, and I found it in the bluegrass community,” He then paid tribute to JT Gray, the Station Inn’s former owner who passed away in March 2021.

Even deeper, regarding the collaboration, Bentley told Entertainment Tonight, “It takes on a whole new life when The War and Treaty came in.” Continuing regarding the inclusion of the Washington, DC-bred duo, he added, “You have The War and Treaty singing all the big notes and taking the 3rd verse about Martin Luther King,” he explains. “I dunno, it feels pretty, for me as much as I’ve done, this one feels like the one I’ll be most proud of.”