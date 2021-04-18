Carrie Underwood and CeCe Winans Partner for a Profound Gospel Medley at the 56th ACM Awards

</noscript> </div>

Sixteen-time Academy of Country Music award-winner Carrie Underwood joined forced with gospel icon CeCe Winans to perform a showstopping medley of gospel songs at the 56th ACM Awards.

The performance weaved through “Amazing Grace,” “The Old Rugged Cross,” “How Great Thou Art,” and “Great Is Thy Faithfulness,” which CeCe Winans collaborated on for Underwood’s new album, My Savior.

The performance was preceded by a pre-recorded introduction from Dolly Parton, who noted, “I am so pleased and proud to introduce my dear friend, Carrie Underwood.” She continued, “I have always admired Carrie’s incredible talent, but I am just as impressed with her personal qualities—her compassion, kindness, generosity, and, most of all, the powerful faith that we both share. Now, her performance tonight speaks to that faith in a medley from her new gospel hymns album, My Savior, which I know is a true passion project for her.”

Related to the album, Underwood recently raised $112,000 for charity Save The Children during a streaming, Easter Sunday performance of the album, which also featured a Winans duet. Regarding that event, Underwood stated via a press release, “I’m thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way. It means so much to be able to bring this event to people in their homes on a day that holds so much meaning for us spiritually and to be able to raise much-needed funds and awareness for the incredible work of Save the Children as we celebrate the importance of family.”