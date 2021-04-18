Mickey Guyton Inspires With Soaring “Hold On” Performance During ACM Awards

</noscript> </div>

Sunday evening’s (April 18) Academy of Country Music Awards was filled with inspirational moments, such as Mickey Guyton’s uplifting, soulful performance of her song “Hold On.”

And there ain’t a stone I won’t turn over/A weight too heavy on my shoulder/A fire that I won’t walk through/You know I got you, I got you, Guyton sang during the soaring ballad, which she wrote with Victoria Banks and Karen Kosowski.

“I wrote this next song as a prayer,” Guyton said. “When faced with pain and uncertainty, I hope it inspired you to hold on.”

The song’s introduction also helped spotlight the work of the ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Relief Fund, which has given more than $3.5 million to aid concert touring personnel who have lost jobs and incomes as tours have been shut down for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to performing, Guyton also co-hosted the ACM Awards alongside Keith Urban, guiding the evening’s festivities of song and awards. During last year’s ACM Awards, Guyton provided one of the evening’s most-talked about moments with her rendition of “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” with Urban assisting on piano.

This year, Guyton was also nominated for New Female Artist of the Year, which ultimately went to Gabby Barrett.