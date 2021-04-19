At the ACM Awards, Blanco Brown Made an Emotional Return Following Motorcycle Accident

"I have had so many people reach out and check on me...I'm speechless," says the "The Git Up" vocalist

“I have had so many people reach out personally and reach out to my label and check on me all the way through the process. Jimmie Allen, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Tyler [Hubbard] from Florida Georgia Line — the list goes on, man. It’s just — I’m speechless.”

Many describe the Academy of Country Music Awards as a yearly moment for the country music industry to unite. The positivity engendered by that togetherness celebrates the genre and its industry. For vocalist Blanco Brown though, the feeling of community—following a near-tragic, August 2020 motorcycle accident—accentuated his return to the spotlight as a presenter at Sunday evening’s 56th ACM Awards.

Wearing a leather jacket bearing the visage of recently deceased legendary rap artist DMX, Blanco Brown took the stage during the socially distanced CBS broadcast.

While speaking to the press at the event, he noted that he’d suffered significant injuries and had a 12-hour surgery. Hopefully, he added, that though he was still rehabbing “four to five times a week,” he hopes to return to the road this summer.

Brown will be hitting the road with a slew of top hits under his belt. Before his crash, Brown had already had massive viral success with “The Git Up,” and while recovering, “Just the Way”—his duet with Parmalee—reached number-one on Billboard’s country radio charts. Currently, his latest single, “CountryTime,” debuted last month and was key to the creative development of a popular new Netflix program, Ginny & Georgia.

In response to Lampert noting how he served as an inspiration, Brown replied, “To have a fellow creator…Ginny & Georgia’s creator Sarah Lampert…be inspired by your work is an unbelievable feeling and makes me want to work harder…I always felt there was something special about this song, and I’m incredibly grateful to be here to witness this moment.”