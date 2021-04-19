Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne Once Considered Quitting Music

"[I almost considered] quitting music...which is something I never in my life thought I would want to do," the performer said

Given that they performed twice at Sunday evening’s 56th Academy of Country Music Awards, John and T.J. Osborne have achieved a higher profile than ever before as star country music performers. However, reaching this point after overcoming difficult mental and emotional obstacles makes their heightened acclaim so much sweeter to savor.

Much has already been discussed about T.J. Osborne recently coming out of the closet as being gay. However, in a recent appearance on CBS’ Sunday Morning, John Osborne also discussed overcoming near-crippling anxiety that had plagued him since childhood.