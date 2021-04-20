Gabby Barrett Celebrated Being The ACM’s Best New Female Artist By Changing a Diaper

“How I celebrated my win? I went back and changed a dirty diaper, that’s what I did. My life is just flipped upside down with my sweet little girl.” While at the 56th ACM Awards, Best New Female Artist award winner Gabby Barrett noted that she celebrated her momentous award win in a very commonplace manner. It was also a strangely bittersweet experience, too.

Heading out of the house with her husband and fellow artist Cade Foehner to perform Barrett’s latest number one single (and now a two-week number one hit), “The Good Ones,” from Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe, was the couple’s first time spending an evening away from Baylah May, their three-month-old newborn. “[It was] very hard for me to be away from her,” the vocalist noted in a virtual awards show press conference.

Barrett will need to quickly adjust to being both a rising country star and a parent, as the “I Hope” vocalist will be spending much more time away from home soon because she will be spending late summer and fall on the road in support of Thomas Rhett’s Center Point Road Tour. Regarding this, she’s preparing for the challenge. “Three things I need to have on the road [are] chapstick, water, and my [breast] pump,” she noted with a laugh.

To wit, she’s also turned to Carrie Underwood for mentorship on how to balance her burgeoning career and need to excel at parenthood, too. “[Underwood] said [to me], ’If you ever need any advice or whatnot, just let me know.’ Of course, I took her up on that because I need all the advice I can have with babies. Anybody else that hears this, I would love some more advice and help on anything mommy-related.”

During the ACM Awards, Barrett performed her latest chart-topper, “The Good Ones.” See the performance below:



