Maren Morris Says Her Third Album Will Feature a “Texas, Rootsy Style”

During Sunday's (April 18) ACM Awards, Morris picked up Female Artist of the Year and Song of the Year

Fresh off her Academy of Country Music Awards wins for Female Artist of the Year and Song of the Year (for her multi-week No. 1 hit “The Bones”), Maren Morris says she is already hard at work on her third studio album.

She told reporters in the ACM virtual press room that she is about “halfway there” with her new album, which will follow 2019’s GIRL project.

“I think the bulk of the songs are in,” Morris said. “It’s just about the recording. This is the first time I’ve been off the road to make a record in a very long time, so I’m savoring that and not rushing it.”

She noted that while GIRL leaned more toward pop and R&B vibes, her upcoming album will feature more of the “Texas, rootsy style that I grew up in…I think it’s got a lot of Americana elements, a lot of rootsiness. It feels like me, but a very stripped-down version of me, and it’s still extremely fun and energetic.”

“I was saying this would be a good record to drive to, get ready to go out for a Saturday night to, or even cook to,” Morris added. “So it hits all those marks.”

Like everyone else, Morris and her family have had to endure a global pandemic, including a loss of touring revenues. However, the past year was also joyous for Morris and husband Ryan Hurd, as they welcomed their first child, son Hayes, in March 2020.

Morris says the new album reflects a more joyous tone.

“I would say, so far, it’s a really uplifting record,” the singer-songwriter said. “I think I’m in a much lighter place in my life, even though we’re coming out of a pandemic. I think I’ve written the most intimate songs.”

During Sunday’s ACM Awards, Morris and Hurd performed a sultry rendition of their duet “Chasing After You.” See the performance below:



