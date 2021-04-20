HARDY Is “a Sucker” for Country Songs With Great Hooks

HARDY’s rise as a singing songwriter in country music is not unique in the genre. However, his current position as a country artist with a Top 5 album, number one song, and Academy of Country Music Awards nomination for Songwriter of the Year in the same 12-month span does make him rather noteworthy.

The artist behind his own hit “One Beer” (featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson), the album A Rock, and LOCASH’s “One Big Country Song” recently spoke to American Songwriter about his success and thoughts about the evolving craft of songwriting in Nashville.

Regarding being nominated alongside names including Ashley Gorley, Hillary Lindsey, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne, he noted, “It makes me feel really proud of my journey and how far I’ve come. I’ve only been writing professionally for about eight years. Given that the rest of the people are really veteran writers that have tons of hits, I’m just very appreciative.”

Considering the future and realizing just how many young songwriters and creatives merging into country music from other genres are now active in Music City, HARDY was grateful that one timeless element of great songs was being highlighted more. “I am such a sucker for hooks. That I would love to see, and they really have come back a lot, but I would like to see songs hook more,” he offered. “I listened to the New Boots playlist on Spotify the other day, and I was like, ‘Wow, there’s a lot of young kids that are really writing hooks.’ I just hope that that continues.”