“Help Us All Get Back to the Moments We Miss” Say Country Stars in COVID Vaccination PSA

“There’s nothing like feeling the love that you guys give to us, and we’re trying to give to you, and I just can’t wait to get back to that. The COVID-19 vaccines are going to help us all get back to the moments we miss.” Alongside Ashley McBryde and Eric Church, Darius Rucker is keen on seeing country music fanatics receive COVID-19 vaccinations to hasten the country music industry’s return to live events.

In a public service announcement that aired during the 56th annual ACM Awards, the superstar trio joined ACM Lifting Lives (the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Country Music), the Ad Council and the COVID Collaborative’s “It’s Up to You” campaign in urging more people to seek one-or-two-shot protection against the coronavirus pandemic.

Ashley McBryde added a note of caution: “It’s totally normal to have questions; I did too,” McBryde said. “That’s why it’s so important to get informed.” “All these places that we stand in — the Ryman, [The Grand Ole Opry House] — those places are just places if you don’t put the people in them,” added Eric Church, who Billboard Magazine recently photographed — and placed on the journal’s cover — receiving his COVID vaccination shot.

Regarding the advertisement, ACM CEO Damon Whiteside told Rolling Stone the trio were “the perfect combination of artists” to help “educate people to know the truth that vaccines are safe.” Whiteside continued, “If we really want to get the music industry back, if people want to be back and see their favorite artists performing onstage again, [vaccinations] need to happen.”