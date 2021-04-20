Kacey Musgraves’ Upcoming Album Will Release Under UMG Nashville, Interscope Records Partnership

Kacey Musgraves is set to release the follow-up project to her 2018 Grammy-winning Golden Hour later this year.

According to a press release, Musgraves’ label home UMG Nashville has teamed with Interscope Records to jointly release the upcoming new album.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Musgraves dropped a few hints as to what fans can expect for the new project. She noted that she is reuniting with Golden Hour producers Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian for the project.

Of the songs she’s prepping for the project, Musgraves told Rolling Stone, “…we have some that venture into, like, a Bill Withers land. We’ve got that synth stuff that we always loved. And we’ve got some Eagles or America territory. There’s a little bit of a dance vibe.”

Musgraves’ previous album, Golden Hour, took home the coveted all-genre Album of the Year Grammy in 2019, as well as Best Country Album (two tracks from the project also earned Grammy wins). The album was also named Album of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards and Country Music Association Awards.

“Kacey is one of the most powerful storytellers in music today, a true albums artist who creates potent song collections that are timeless,” says Interscope Geffen A&M Chairman & CEO John Janick. “We are truly delighted to have her as part of our Interscope Records family and look forward to working alongside the UMG Nashville team and her manager Jason Owen to deliver this important project to audiences around the world.”

“I have never worked with anyone whose cultural reach is so vast,” says UMG Nashville CEO & Chairman, Mike Dungan. “This artist and her music have thrived in so many diverse environments. Kacey, the music, and the career deserve the broadest base of experience and expertise. We have discussed some type of cross label partnership for her music for a couple of years now and this is the perfect fit. We’re excited to partner with our friends at Interscope on the next chapter of Kacey Musgraves.”

“Kacey’s music has never had boundaries,” adds UMG Nashville President, Cindy Mabe. “Her clever songwriting, adept storytelling, vulnerable and real emotional delivery, and her overall ‘take me or leave me’ spirit have translated through genre, time, space and culture. She simply connects. As we begin to set up her new music, it made sense to once again push the boundaries to reach more fans around the world as we continue to serve the fans who have been here from the beginning.”

The new album will mark Musgraves’ fourth (non-holiday) full-length studio album, following Golden Hour, 2013’s Same Trailer, Different Park and 2015’s Pageant Material.