Trisha Yearwood’s Rescue Dogs Inspired Her New Line of Products for Pets

Trisha Yearwood has steadily expanded her retail empire over the past few years to include home furnishings, dinnerware and more. Now, the three-time Grammy winner has launched a new line of products for pets—inspired by her two rescue dogs, Emmy and Millie. Yearwood found Emmy wandering down a road in Oklahoma in July 2013. Yearwood and husband Garth Brooks later adopted Millie in November 2018.

The Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection includes pet bedding, treats, collars, pet shampoos and conditioners and more.

Introducing the @typetcollection ! If you know me, you know how much I love my dogs — and all pets! Check out the entire line here https://t.co/r5P1qQj20i Let me know what you think xo pic.twitter.com/gQVQZLB1fX — Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) April 15, 2021

Yearwood told People that her two canines not only inspired the collection, but they helped test out some of the products, as well.

“My dogs are indoor-outdoor dogs. They will dig around and roll in things. I want them to enjoy their lives,” Yearwood said of Emmy and Millie. “These are the real dogs that inspired me, so we made dog bedding that is machine washable and wipes to get dogs clean quick in between baths.”

While Yearwood hopes the new line will be “practical and pretty” for pet owners, she also hopes the new line will offer a way to help more animals.

“I hope that this pet line will give me the opportunity to help more shelters and rescue animals and have the chance to educate others about the importance of spaying/neutering your pet and pet adoption. Animals that you rescue, there is just nothing like them. It’s such a wonderful gift. It’s unconditional love.”

Yearwood also told newbeauty.com that hiking with her two dogs has been one way she’s helped cope with the stress of the past year.

“I have a couple of rescue dogs that like to run every day, so I hike with them. We have a lot of hills, so it’s a no-joke hike that helps me clear my mind. In the very beginning of this, around April of last year, I had the anxiety that everybody had. I thought, ‘I can’t do this for long’—I had to force myself to figure out ways to calm down. I’m a spiritual person, so I made myself start the day by not scrolling my phone, reading a devotional, and just being quiet and meditative. I do all that on the hikes, too. It’s a great time to contemplate and it keeps me centered.”