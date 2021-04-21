Premiere: A Breakup Means Freedom in Payton Smith’s Video “This Ain’t That Song”

</noscript> </div>

Triple-threat guitar slinger, artist and songwriter Payton Smith might have weathered a broken relationship, but that doesn’t mean he’s got a broken heart.

This is you go your way, I’ll go mine/We’re gonna be better off, gonna be fine/Keep chasin’ your life down the highway, Smith sings in this smoldering, yet lighthearted track he penned alongside Casey Beathard.

Smith returned to his childhood stomping grounds in Louisiana to film the newly-released video, which was helmed by Doltyn Snedden.

After watching Keith Urban perform on an awards show when Smith was five years old, Smith decided he wanted to pursue music, too. He spent years near the New Orleans music scene, bettering himself at singing and playing guitar. Years later, that talent and grit paid off when Smith signed with Big Machine Label Group and released his first EP in 2019, spearheaded by the single “Like I Knew You Would.” CMT recently named Smith as part of its Listen Up campaign.

Smith told CMT about the making of the video.

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

The thing that I remember most about the video shoot is being in my home state and filming in the swamps that I grew up in. It brought back so many memories and made the experience all the more special. Plus, I got seafood!

How does the video bring your song to life?

To me, this video shows how heartbreak can affect you at the beginning, but as you move on you realize you’re gonna be okay. And it’s not that kind of heartbreak that lasts forever. Getting out and living – being in a boat, going fishing – just focus on the things that put a smile back on your face.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

My hope is that fans will get out of the house and and soak in the sights of being outside. Especially if you’re going through a hard time, there’s nothing like a good dog, some good weather and a good boat.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

This is one of my favorite videos I’ve ever shot. It made me feel so proud to be from Louisiana, but also, to be able to tie that into the song and into the story. I can’t wait for everyone to see this and really get a glimpse into the way I grew up.