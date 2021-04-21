Thomas Rhett’s New Song Inspired By His Daughters Is Making Grown Men Cry

“I was riding around with a buddy of mine who lives in Charleston. We were just talking about that first moment when somebody comes over to pick up my kids for a date. And, just kind of being like, “What do you say?” In a conversation with CMT’s Cody Alan, Thomas Rhett noted his August-premiered track “To The Guys That Date My Girls” has an auspicious development story tied to a very personal reality.

“Are you going to be the super stern dad? Are you going to joke? Are you going to invite them in for coffee? Whatever that means,” Rhett said his friend questioned. “And, for me, this was kind of a letter to whoever it is, and just getting across, ’This is my whole world right here, so please, for the love of God, treat her right.'”

“I watched big ole burly men just crying their eyes out when I played this song, and I knew we had something special,” Rhett continues. “I think it’s been one of the most anticipated songs on this record. Definitely one of my favorites on the album.”

Regarding his forthcoming album release, Rhett’s Country Again, Side A is due out on April 30 and will feature “To The Guys That Date My Girls,” plus his current single, “What’s Your Country Song.” “Want It Again” and “Growing Up”—two new songs that the newly-crowned ACM Male Artist of the Year shared along with the album announcement—will be among the 11 planned tracks.

A Country Again, Side B album has been teased for later in 2021, though no release date has been officially announced.



