Martina McBride’s Recording New Music and Planning For an Upcoming Tour

</noscript> </div>

While backstage at the 56th ACM Awards, award presenter (for Single of The Year) and well-regarded hit maker Martina McBride stated in a press conference that she’s both likely to release her first album in five years, plus hit the road for a tour during the second half of 2021.

“Hopefully, I’m gonna get back on the road,” said the “This One’s For The Girls” vocalist. “I think starting in July through the end of the year, and we are so excited. It’s been too long, and I miss it so much, so I’m ready to get out and see all the fans and just sing together.”

Like numerous other artists, 13 months of quarantine have found the veteran star occupying herself with a vigorous schedule of songwriting and recording. Regarding her current in-studio work, the “I Love You” singer continued, “[I’m] working on new music. Just trying to get it all together. It’s been exciting to be back in the studio and be creating, for sure.”

This would be McBride’s first release since 2016’s top-five Billboard country chart release Reckless. That album’s titular single reached the top-40s of Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. Plus, the LP notably featured covers of Lady A’s “It Ain’t Pretty” and “We’ll Pick Up Where We Left Off” by rock act O.A.R.

Recently, on her daytime talk program, Kelly Clarkson covered McBride’s 1997 hit “A Broken Wing” for her “Kellyoke” karaoke segment. The track was written by James House, Sam Hogin, and Phil Barnhart. Released as the second single from her 1997 album, Evolution, it became McBride’s second number one hit.



