Maddie & Tae on Their Confident New Track “Woman You Got,” Quarantine Cooking and Getting Road Ready

Last year, duo Maddie & Tae earned a Platinum-selling No. 1 hit with the ballad “Die From A Broken Heart.” The song’s vulnerable lyrics of a young woman turning to her mother for comfort and assurance after a bad breakup resonated not only with country fans, but with pop audiences, and the track was recently honored at ASCAP’s 2021 Pop Music Awards virtual ceremony.
“It’s so exciting to have our song heard by all genres,” the duo’s Maddie Font tells CMT. “I love a good heartbreak ballad, and they are few and far between.”
Following that chart-topper, the duo’s new single, “Woman You Got,” is a 180-degree shift from ballad territory. This time, Font and her Maddie & Tae bandmate Taylor Kerr deliver an up-tempo anthem about a woman who may not be perfect, but she’s perfectly devoted to making her romantic relationship go the distance.
“This song is us,” Font tells CMT of the song, which she and Kerr penned with Laura Veltz and Mark Holman. “We started talking about ourselves and things that maybe we aren’t the most proud of at times, but that make us who we are. We just thought there was something so powerful about putting that into a song and wrapping it up with a line like, I’m gonna love you and never stop/and that’s the kind of woman you got.”
They wrote the song in June 2020, while crafting songs for their upcoming third album. Veltz had the idea of making the song “a little self-deprecating, but confident,” Font says. “It was totally a collaborative process. We made a laundry list of flaws, like, ‘I’m not perfect, I’m a perfector’ and ‘Don’t trust me in the kitchen,’ just those types of things if it’s not both of us, it’s one of us, and it fell together to naturally. “
Over the past year, as the COVID-19 pandemic has kept artists off the road, the duo has turned to songwriting and recording as a way of coping with the uncertainty in the world. In October 2020, they also released their first holiday project, We Need Christmas.