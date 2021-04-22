Reba McEntire Has a Song in the Upcoming Film ‘Four Good Days’

The new track was penned by hit songwriter Diane Warren, who also wrote McEntire's "What If?"

On Friday (April 23), Reba McEntire will release a new track, “Somehow You Do,” which is featured in the upcoming film Four Good Days, starring Glenn Close and Mila Kunis. The movie, which centers on a mother who desperately tries to help her daughter survive a drug addiction, will open in theaters on April 30.

“Somehow You Do” is courtesy of mega-hit songwriter Diane Warren, who previously wrote McEntire’s hits “What If?” and “I’ll Be,” in addition to other smashes such as “How Do I Live,” a 1997 hit for both Trisha Yearwood and LeAnn Rimes.

“I was honored to be asked to sing the theme song for the new Glenn Close and Mila Kunis ‘moving and powerful’ movie, Four Good Days,” McEntire shared on social media, and noted Warren’s work on the song. “I’m so proud to be associated with these three very powerful women!”

in theaters April 30

McEntire recently announced that she will be heading back on the road—but not until 2022. Her arena tour was originally set for last year before being delayed to 2021. Now, after a second rescheduling, the tour will begin Jan. 13, 2022 in Evansville, Indiana.