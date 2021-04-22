Carly Pearce Says Maybe She “Isn’t Finished” With Her Successful EP ’29’

"Dear Miss Loretta" which Pearce debuted at the Grand Ole Opry, could be included on the project

“I mean, I don’t know that 29 is over…it’s still 29 but it’ll have another…yea…maybe?”

During a recent appearance on KMLE Country 107.9’s Gunner & Cheyenne program in Phoenix, Arizona, Carly Pearce hinted at the idea that maybe she’d have a follow-up to her successful, February 2021-released EP, 29. As well, during a Country Now interview, she stated, “Maybe 29 isn’t finished.”

Pearce’s statements about releasing more tunes in 2021 could be connected to her two wins at the just-completed 56th ACM Awards. There, she won for Single and Music Event of the Year for her Lee Brice collaboration, “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”

The EP’s 90s-era pop-country vibes are not the only thing one could likely expect to hear more of from another round of 29. As well, “Dear Miss Loretta,” which she just debuted to rousing support at the Grand Ole Opry, could be a single added to a likely forthcoming project. “I was obviously going through a lot of things and I wrote it for myself and I thought, man, this song is just too country. I don’t think anybody would ever listen to it. It’s just too country….[but] the reaction has been so crazy.”

Of those who showed support, the song’s namesake, Loretta Lynn herself, was counted in that number. “Wow! Carly Pearce this song means the world to me and you sang it on my favorite stage in the world – Opry. I loved it and I love you! Maybe one of these days we can sing one together!” she tweeted.

In response, Pearce added, “She [Lynn] reached out, her daughter reached out, and they were just like, ‘Thank you for this song.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’.”