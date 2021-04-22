Jana Kramer Splits From Husband Mike Caussin

“’It’s time.’ As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality,” wrote country vocalist Jana Kramer in an April 21 Instagram post. “I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give.”

The statement was a part of the official public announcement of her filing divorce — after nearly six years of marriage — to Washington Redskins tight end Mike Caussin. The film and TV actress who also won a 2013 ACM Award for Top New Female Artist added, “Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can’t fight any longer. It’s time to heal,” she continued. “Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I’ll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can’t fight it alone. 💔”

The couple married in 2015 and have two children, Jolie Rae, 5, and Jace Joseph, 2. The couple separated in August 2016 after it was revealed that Caussin had been cheating on Kramer. The couple renewed their wedding vows in December 2017, and a year later, Kramer gave birth to their son, Jace Joseph Caussin, on Nov. 29, 2018.

Most recently, Kramer has been seen not just on programs like Dancing with the Stars, but also as an actress on the Lifetime and Hallmark Channels in Christmas films including Christmas in Mississippi, Christmas in Louisiana, and A Welcome Home Christmas.

In September 2020, Kramer and Caussin released the book The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice of Loving Faithfully.

In 2012, Kramer released her self-titled country project, which included the Top 5 hit “Why Ya Wanna.” A 2015 follow-up album, Thirty One, yielded the Platinum-certified hit “I Got the Boy.”