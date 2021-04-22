Yola Debuts Video For “Diamond Studded Shoes,” Sets New Album For July

</noscript> </div>

Yola follows receiving four nominations at the 62nd Grammy Awards — including one in the all-genre Best New Artist category — with an impressive slate of new announcements, including that of her second studio album, Stand For Myself, due July 30, and its lead single, “Diamond Studded Shoes.”

The countrified rocker’s easy-listening vibe and fanciful video stand in stark relief against its more profound message:

“The video is in part inspired by the Truman Show and is about being trapped in a false construct,” the artist notes via a press release. “It is supposedly perfect, but you’re trapped in a life that wasn’t meant for you. I wanted to convey the feeling that everything you know to be true is not quite working the way it’s supposed to. The island at the end is a paradigm of mental conditioning, we are all trapped on an island of our own thinking, until we change it.”

Even deeper, she adds, “This song explores the false divides created to distract us from those few who are in charge of the majority of the world’s wealth and use the ‘divide and conquer’ tactic to keep it. This song calls on us to unite and turn our focus to those with a stranglehold on humanity.”

Yola has also announced that she will be one of few artists to perform at both Newport Folk and Newport Jazz in the same year when she joins the lineup of both events this summer. She will also be performing dates on Chris Stapleton’s rescheduled tour in 2021, plus will headline The Ryman Auditorium on March 3, 2022.