1981: The Year the Academy Awards Celebrated Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and Loretta Lynn

That same year, actress Sissy Spacek won the Academy Award for Actress in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Lynn in Coal Miner’s Daughter. The film was also nominated for Best Picture during the 1981 ceremony.

“I started to work on ’Coal Miner’s Daughter’ with a bunch of strangers and I finished working on ’Coal Miner’s Daughter’ with a bunch of friends,” Spacek said during her acceptance speech before thanking Lynn and the film’s crew and her fellow castmates.

Over the years, several songs either written or performed by country artists have earned nominations and/or wins in the Academy Awards’ Best Original Song category, and a few are highlighted below:

In 1953, “High Noon,” performed by Tex Ritter for the movie High Noon, won the Best Original Song category.

In 1970, “True Grit,” from the movie of the same name and performed by Glen Campbell, earned the song’s writers Don Black and Elmer Bernstein a nomination in the category. Campbell also starred alongside John Wayne in the film, where Campbell portrayed the character La Boeuf.