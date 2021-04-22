1981: The Year the Academy Awards Celebrated Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and Loretta Lynn

1980 marked a blockbuster year when it came to movies and country music, with the release of 9 to 5 (featuring Dolly Parton alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin), Honeysuckle Rose (featuring Willie Nelson) and Coal Miner’s Daughter, a biopic focused on the life and career of Loretta Lynn. Ahead of this weekend’s Academy Awards, we look back at 1981, when Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, and Loretta Lynn were celebrated at the Academy Awards.
In 1981, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton each earned an Academy Awards nomination for Best Original Song. Parton was nominated as the sole writer of her hit “9 to 5.”