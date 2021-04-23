Brett Young Has a New Album Coming in June

</noscript> </div>

“With every new project, the goal is to kind of try to make it a reflection of what’s going on in your life currently, because you don’t get one-on-one facetime with each person that comes to a show, so I’ve always felt like, in order for me to feel connected onstage, I need to be, like, as authentically myself when writing these songs,” Brett Young says.

While in conversation with Apple Radio’s Kelleigh Bannen, the self-proclaimed “Caliville”-style performer announced his latest album, Weekends Look a Little Different These Days, out June 4. As well, he’s released “Not Yet,” a single from the project.

Seven consecutive number-one singles in the past five years place the multi-platinum selling performer in an intriguing creative position with his Dann Huff-produced collection, which will also feature gold-selling 2020-released chart-topper “Lady.” Creating an album as a new parent in the midst of quarantine fueled much of his creativity on his latest.

Via press release, the Anaheim, California-born Nashville transplant notes, “It’s hard to describe just how ready I am to finally get to share this new project with everyone,” Young shared. “With so many special moments over the last year-and-a-half and creative jolts translating to writing so many different songs, it was important for me to pick the right ones to to reflect where I am right now. I’m grateful and can’t wait to share everything we have planned!”

Regarding those plans, Young has also announced his inaugural “Caliville Weekend” in Palm Springs Sept. 3-6, 2021. The resort takeover will feature Chase Rice, Maddie & Tae, Devin Dawson, and more.