Miranda Lambert and Brandi Carlile’s Parents To Be Highlighted on New Dave Grohl-Hosted Music Program

Streaming portal Paramount Plus has just announced the May 6-debuting program “From Cradle to Stage,” a Dave Grohl-directed series about musicians and their mothers. The series takes its title from Dave’s mother Virginia Hanlon Grohl’s 2017-released book, From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars. Grohl himself — alongside country performers Miranda Lambert and Brandi Carlile, plus other artists including Pharrell Williams — pay tribute to their supportive mothers in the book.

“I believe that the relationship between a musician and their mother is so important because it’s the foundation of their understanding of love, which is surely every artist’s greatest muse. Having the opportunity to travel the country and tell the stories of these amazing women behind the curtain not only shed some light on the music that they inspired, but also made me appreciate the love that I was given from my own mother, my best friend,” Grohl noted in a statement. “It goes without saying that we are all indebted to the women who have given us life. For without them, there would be no music.”

Alongside From Cradle to Stage, Paramount Plus, will also feature rebooted MTV and VH1 favorites Unplugged, Behind the Music and Yo! MTV Raps.

The episodes are scheduled as follows:

May 6 will feature Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds and his mother, Christine. Pharrell and Dr. Carolyn Williams will appear on May 13, with Miranda and Bev Lambert following May 20. Brandi and Teresa Carlile are on May 27, with Tom and Mary Morello on June 3. Rocker Geddy Lee and Mary Weinrib close the season on June 10.