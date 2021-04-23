Carly Pearce Gets an Early Birthday Celebration

Carly Pearce turns 31 on April 24, and she has plenty to celebrate.

Earlier this year, the singer-songwriter released one of her most personal—and successful—projects to date, with her 29 EP.

During the recent Academy of Country Music Awards, Pearce was honored for her No. 1 smash hit duet with Lee Brice, “I Hope You’re Happy Now.” The song earned Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year during the awards show, and Brice and Pearce performed the song live during the televised ceremony. The song marks Pearce’s second Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 hit, following her 2017 debut chart-topper, “Every Little Thing.”

Last night, Pearce shared via Instagram that she also celebrated with a birthday dinner alongside several bandmates, songwriters behind some of her hits including “Every Little Thing,” and her industry team. The celebratory dinner was completed by a gorgeous white chocolate and triple chocolate cake that included a replica of her ACM Award, music notes and a rice krispy treat “champagne bottle.”

Pearce took a moment to celebrate, but she’s also hard at work, too. She recently shared a photo of herself in the studio recording new music. Pearce also recently said that given the response to her 29 album, she may not quite be finished with the project. It looks like there could be more music released soon!