Kane Brown Showcases His Basketball Skills at Madison Square Garden

Kane Brown’s forthcoming “Blessed and Free” tour could be country music’s most ambitious post-pandemic tour undertaking. The tour finds Brown visiting all 29 National Basketball Association franchises’ home arenas in North America between October 2021-February 2022. However, if Brown’s most recent social media post showcasing his impressive groundball skills are any indication, the recent ACM Award-winner is as comfortable on stage as he is on the court.

“Madison square garden! Gimme a one day contract 😂,” wrote the artist whose most recent single is his Chris Young collaboration for “Famous Friends.” Brown plays the “Worlds Most Famous Arena” on Jan. 15, joined by openers Restless Road — the band that recently were the first artists signed to his 1021 Entertainment label.

In regards to Brown’s ability to sink 30-foot three-point shots and fancy layups, Brown was a high school basketball player who, before singing songs like Lauren Alaina duet “What Ifs,” was strongly considering pursuing being a college basketball player.

In a 2018 interview with Nashville’s Country Daily, he said, “I thought I was going to go to college and, you know, [play] ball—football or basketball—and then the talent show was coming up, and that’s when I started singing again. My buddy was like, ‘Dude, you need to do the talent show,’ so I started learning Chris Young [songs].

“I started singing ‘Gettin’ You Home,’ so then I went and sang at my talent show, and I ended up winning. Then they wanted me to do an encore and I did ‘Your Man’ by Josh Turner…I started posting covers on Facebook and got lucky. People started sharing my stuff and I was like, ‘You know what? I just want to take this as a career.’”