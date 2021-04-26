Dierks Bentley’s High Times & Hangovers Tour Returns in May

Dierks Bentley is reviving his High Times & Hangovers dive bar tour, which he first launched back in 2006.

This time, the five-city club tour will launch May 11 at Windjammer at Isle of Palms, South Carolina and will run through May 15 at Knoxville, Tennessee’s Cotton Eyed Joe. The abbreviated tour will also visit Charlotte, North Carolina; Greenville, South Carolina and Gainesville, Florida. Joining Bentley for the tour are guests Cody Canada & The Departed (Cross Canadian Ragweed).

Bentley currently has a Top 20 single with his hit “Gone,” and recently celebrated his 15-year anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

</noscript> </div> Pre-sale for fan club members begins April 27 at 10 a.m. local time, while tickets go on sale to the public Friday (4/30 @ 10:00A Local Time) at dierks.com. On Sunday (April 25), Bentley teased fans with video clips that included the hashtag #Hightimesandhangovers. Tomorrow. #HighTimesAndHangovers pic.twitter.com/bbagkR3Lrg — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) April 26, 2021 See the full information on tour dates below: May 11: Isle of Palms SC – Windjammer

May 12: Greenville, SC – Blindhorse Saloon

May 13: Charlotte, NC – Coyote Joe’s

May 14: Gainesville, FL – Knockin Boots

May 15: Knoxville, TN – Cotton Eyed Joe Jessica Nicholson Embedded from www.youtube.com



