Proud To Be an American: Dillon Carmichael Hangs Free American Flags for Neighbors

Dillon Carmichael is known for his Top 40 hit “I Do For You,” but this singer-songwriter is also proud of his country.

After purchasing a home just outside of Nashville last year, Carmichael says one of the first things he did was hang an American flag outside of his new residence. He tells News Channel 5 that simple act turned into a new hobby—and a way to help others in his community.

“At that moment, it was kind of like when you buy a new car, and you start seeing cars just like yours. I started seeing flags that were ripped up or destroyed from a storm,” Carmichael says.

After noticing so many flags that were in bad shape, Carmichael wanted to do what he could to help. In late March, Carmichael posted an advertisement on a local Facebook Marketplace page, announcing that he would install free American flags to anyone who wanted one in the Hendersonville, Tennessee area.

He brings his own tools—anchors, drills, hammers—to hang up the flags. He told News Channel 5 that he has installed around 15 flags in the community so far.

“My motivation is simply I love our country and I’d like to see more in our community,” Carmichael previously said on the Marketplace page posting.

Kentucky native Carmichael also comes by his musical talent naturally—his uncles are country stars John Michael Montgomery, as well as Montgomery Gentry’s Eddie Montgomery.

In 2018, Carmichael released his debut album Hell on an Angel, which was recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A with hit producer Dave Cobb (known for his work with Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell and others). Carmichael penned seven of the album’s 10 tracks, including the project’s title track.

Earlier this year, he followed that project with the track “Hot Beer,” the title track of his upcoming EP set for May 14. In addition to original songs, the new EP includes a cover of Montgomery Gentry’s 2007 hit “Lucky Man.”



