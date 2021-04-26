WATCH: Miranda Lambert Has an Emotional Return To Performing During Billy Bob’s Texas Shows

Lambert will return to Billy Bob's Texas for more shows on May 1 and 2

For the first time in more than a year, Miranda Lambert played her first full concerts with a live audience this weekend, as she kicked off a three-night run of shows at Billy Bob’s Texas. The concerts marked her first concerts since her Wildcard Tour in early 2020, which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“No matter what I’ve ever done in my career and what I’m still gonna do, somehow I still feel most at home on a barstool under a neon sign,” she told the crowd during her Thursday evening (April 22) concert. “I walked in here and I took a little tour around, and I just felt so at home. I remembered why I do this and why I missed y’all’s faces so damn much.”

Lambert’s love of performing for fans was evident, especially when the show reached a quiet moment as she performed her signature hit “The House That Built Me.” As seen in the video below, which was captured by a fan, Lambert was overwhelmed with emotion and her fans helped her through the song.

“It felt amazing to be in front of a live audience, sharing that energy and sense of community that we’ve all missed so much,” the entertainer said via a press release. “I’m so thankful to Billy Bob’s for creating an environment night-after-night to make sure we could all enjoy those moments together, safely.”

Lambert also performed several tracks from her upcoming album The Marfa Tapes, out May 7, and will return to Billy Bob’s Texas for more concerts on May 1-2.