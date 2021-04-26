Jason Aldean To Livestream His Return to Live Concert Performance at Bonnaroo Farm

“You could’ve asked me to play a gas station at this point and I would say yes," says the "Blame It on You" vocalist

Multi-platinum recording artist Jason Aldean is uniquely celebrating his return to playing live music for the first time in over a year. His two-night (May 14 and 15) “Jason Aldean: Live” concert from Manchester, Tennessee’s Bonnaroo Farm will — for Aldean’s sold-out show on May 15 — feature tickets for a live stream option for the full concert for $15 ($20 two days before the show). The exclusive purchase will also include the ability to watch Aldean’s 90-minute set for 24 hours after the event.

Regarding the events, Aldean noted upon their April announcement that, “You could’ve asked me to play a gas station at this point and I would say yes. So being able to setup the full show with all the band guys plugged in is going to make for a really good time. We’re going to turn it up – there’s nobody out there to bother – and make up for some lost time for sure.”

Aldean’s shows are the first to take place at the new Bonnaroo Farm facility. The performance from the artist with seven platinum-selling albums featuring tracks like “Dirt Road Anthem” will precede those by Billy Strings (May 28), Jon Pardi with Jameson Rodgers (May 29), and the Avett Brothers (July 2-4).

A limited amount of tickets for four-person pod seating remain for the May 14 Jason Aldean: Live concert, with $1 from each ticket benefiting the Bonnaroo Works Fund. Masks will be required for all attendees when moving around the venue but may be removed while inside their own reserved seating area. For more event details and guidelines, click here.