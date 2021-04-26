Jimmie Allen’s Fiancée Is Not a Fan of His Custom-Designed Wedding Suit

Allen was named New Male Artist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards

In a recent interview with CMT’s Cody Alan, Jimmie Allen noted that he was a thrifty shopper, even when it came to the expensive-seeming suits he wears on red carpets. “I shop cheap,” Allen said. “All the suits that I wear, I design them myself, and I send them to my buddy in LA, and he makes them for me.”

Regarding his friend, Allen—realizing that his wedding was forthcoming in May 2021—had his wedding suit designed a year in advance. However, his fiancée, Alexis Gale, not a fan of its design, requested that he redesign it a month before the wedding.

“I designed a suit for the wedding and I had it last year and she told me a couple days ago, ’We still realize you need to get another suit,'” Allen explained on a recent episode of Taste of Country Nights. “I said, ’Did I pick your dress out? What if you show up in some funky dress and I don’t like the dress you wear?'”

Allen relented, called his stylist, and sketched out a new suit design for his upcoming nuptials. He also noted he was also making a matching suit for his 6-year-old son Aadyn, who, alongside Allen’s best friend from college, Jermaine, will be the official best man.

Allen and Gale have been engaged since 2019 and, since then, have welcomed a daughter, Naomi, into the world in March 2020.

As far as when he’s not redesigning wedding tuxedos, “Freedom Was a Highway”—his collaboration with Brad Paisley—is nearing the Top 40 of Billboard’s Country Airplay charts.