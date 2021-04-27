Gabby Barrett Earns Third Week at No. 1 With “The Good Ones”

Barrett was recently named the Academy of Country Music's New Female Artist of the Year

Gabby Barrett has earned a third week at No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart with “The Good Ones”—giving the track one of the chart’s longest runs at No. 1 for country female artist since Miranda Lambert’s “The House That Built Me” stayed at the chart’s pinnacle for four weeks in the summer of 2010. Barrett co-wrote the track alongside Zach Kale, Emily Landis and Jim McCormick.

“The Good Ones” is Barrett’s second No. 1 hit, following her breakthrough “I Hope,” which became the first debut single by a female artist to top Billboard’s Country Streaming Songs chart in April 2020. The singer-songwriter was also recently named New Female Artist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Barrett, who recently welcomed her first child with husband and fellow American Idol alum Cade Foehner, previously told CMT of the inspiration behind the song:

“When my husband and I were dating, people would always ask me, ’How’s your boyfriend doing?’ and my first response was always ’He’s great, he’s a good one,’ which is where the idea for the song came from.”

Barrett recently performed “The Good Ones” during the Academy of Country Music Awards, and filled in PEOPLE about life with her newborn daughter Baylah May, saying, “Oh my gosh, it’s awesome. “It’s a whole new world, honestly. It’s so true all the cliché sayings — when you have kids, everything changes in your world; just flips upside down.”



