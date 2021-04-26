WATCH: Blake Shelton Drops Some Dance Moves Backstage at ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton may be hard at work on the current season of The Voice, but he plays as hard as he works. Shelton recently shared a video of himself backstage at The Voice, offering some decidedly Shelton-esque dance moves along to Snoop Dogg’s 2004 hit “Drop It Like It’s Hot.” Snoop Dogg will join The Voice again on Monday, April 26.

“Let’s bring these moves back again…” Shelton captioned the clip.

The brief clip is part of a previously-released longer video from April 16. In that video, Shelton is seen dancing and ends up wearing a jacket identical to one Snoop Dogg wears. The rapper walks in on Shelton dancing, and asks, “What are we, twins today?” before adding, “I like what your phone was playing…”

Snoop Dogg has a history within the country genre. He previously teamed with Johnny Cash’s son John Carter Cash to remix the late country legend’s “I Walk The Line” for the album Johnny Cash Remixed. He also teamed with Willie Nelson on the song “My Medicine,” and attended the CMT Awards in 2008. In 2012, was nominated for a CMA Award for Musical Event of the Year, alongside Nelson, Kris Kristofferson and Jamey Johnson for “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die.”

In addition to his current work on The Voice, Shelton is also prepping the release of his upcoming album, Body Language, set for May 21. He recently released a new track from the album, “Bible Verses.”



