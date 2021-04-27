Sam Hunt Joins Sasha Sloan for Ballad Collaboration “When Was It Over?”

</noscript> </div>

Following up spending 2020 letting the whole world know why it’s so “Hard To Forget” how “Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90s,” soulful country crooner Sam Hunt now pairs with Sasha Sloan for a new collaboration, “When Was It Over?” The call-and-response ballad is a heartstring-tugging emotional tour through the DNA of a hurtful breakup.

When was it over for you? / When was it over? / When was the moment you knew / That you were gonna walk out eventually? / It’s still not over for me, the pair harmonize.

Hunt paired with Sloan, top country songwriter Shane McAnally, plus King Henry — famed for songs written for Beyonce, Miley Cyrus, and Meghan Trainor — plus Dublin-based producer Emi Dragoi for the track. Via Instagram, Hunt added, “I’ve gotten to write some songs with @sadgirlsloan over the last couple years. She’s absolutely amazing. I’m glad we got to do this one together.”

Sloan added via a press release, “’When Was It Over?’ is about not being able to let go of someone even when you know there’s nothing left. Shane brought the title into the room and Sam and I both loved it. The rest fell into place from there.”

This is the first of what is expected to be many 2021 releases for Hunt, whose year-old sophomore album, Southside, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and No. 5 Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. Regarding the Los Angeles-based Sloan, 2020 saw her release tracks with both EDM DJ/producer Kygo (“I’ll Wait”), as well as pop performer Charlie Puth (“Is It Just Me?”), with the former being a global Top 40 hit.