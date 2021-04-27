Have You Seen The New 60-Foot Mural Honoring Loretta Lynn?

At this point, celebrating the “Van Lear Rose” and her incredible, six-decade career feels like a well-worn and incredibly well-performed country tradition. However, artists Stephen Sloan and Brittany Johnson’s 60-foot mural at the Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, impressively keeps the tradition alive.

“Painting Loretta Lynn was my favorite set of portraits to date, and it was a huge honor to paint such a legend and incredible woman and artist,” Johnson told Nashville’s WSMV. In under a week, the two artists painted a mural at Lynn’s Hurricane Mills Ranch, which depicts four images of the 89-year-old icon, spanning her whole career. The final image is a replica of her as she appears on her new album, Still Woman Enough.

"Lynn admired the painting "I’m so proud of the ranch. My husband Doo poured his life into it. I always loved to paint myself… people may not know, but I couldn’t imagine painting a huge wall like that. They did such a great job for us and our guests. I’m sure proud of it.” pic.twitter.com/sxvVtaRukX — Loretta Lynns Ranch- Campground, Tours, Events (@LL_Ranch) April 20, 2021

“This has been one of the most memorable experiences I have had painting a wall; and the amazing feedback from fans and Loretta’s family alike has been awesome,” Stephen Sloan said.

Lynn herself added, “I’m so proud of the ranch. My husband Doo poured his life into it and Anthony is doing such a great job for me with it. I have always loved to paint myself, something a lot of people may not know, but I couldn’t imagine painting a huge wall like that. They did such a great job for us and our guests. I’m sure proud of it.”

Located in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee—a town which she now completely owns—the Loretta Lynn Ranch is not currently inhabited by the performer. However, the singer has maintained a residence on the property since the 1960s.