Country vocalist Tara Thompson’s bio closes with the line, “part destiny, part bloodline. Thompson did not choose this music career. It chose her.” “Tennessee’s Wild” — the stirring, emotional rocker that is her latest single — likely does the best job to date of truly unpacking all this statement ultimately means to her career and its success.

“I was raised in East Tennessee, right smack dab where Dolly Parton is from,” Thompson tells CMT. ’Tennessee’s Wild’ is the first video that I’m not just telling a story, I’m also playing the part.” Upon viewing the final edit of the video clip, she says she “felt like I was watching a movie…it was one of the coolest videos I’ve ever been a part of. Props to Brian K. Vaughan for coming up with such a shocking ending.”

Excellent visuals oftentimes require great struggles, though. Regarding the wintry conditions on the day of shooting the video, Thompson writes, “We started shooting the video at 10 am and went until 9 pm! I will never forget how unbelievably cold it was. The temperature was 19 degrees and riding a horse against the wind was very painful, to say the least, haha! The barn, where we shot most of the scenes is over 100 years old, so we used flashlights to navigate through the night! It was cold, ghostly & awesome all at the same time! I basically froze to death for 11 hours.”

Overall, Thompson closes with a haunting note concerning the video’s stunning conclusion: “I want people to see how beautiful my hometown is and most importantly, that secrets never leave these parts.”