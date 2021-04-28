LISTEN: Miranda Lambert Takes On a Wannabe Jolene in New Song “Geraldene”

Miranda Lambert just offered her latest preview of her upcoming album The Marfa Tapes, with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram.

In the new song, “Geraldene,” Lambert takes on a woman who tries to take her man. However, as Lambert sings in this wonderfully acoustic track, You’re trailer park pretty/but you’re never gonna be Jolene.

The woman in the song may have red lips and an agenda, but Lambert is quick to put the woman in her place with some well-timed, raspy and snarky lines. You’re never gonna be the backstage babe at the Crystal Palace/you’re too late/I’m the only b**ch in the band, Lambert sings later in the track.

“That was a good one…so fun,” Lambert says at the end of the track, which, like the rest of the 15 songs recorded for the album—was recorded live around a campfire with her co-writers Randall and Ingram.

For The Marfa Tapes, out May 7, the trio returned to Marfa, Texas, to write and record the album as organically as possible. If you listen closely, you can hear the crackle of the campfire, birds, wind blowing, and snippets of conversation between the the album’s three creators.

Lambert recently returned to her homestate of Texas for her first live concerts in more than a year when she headlined three shows at Billy Bob’s Texas; she has more shows that the revered venue slated for May 1 and 2.