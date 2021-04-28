</noscript> </div>

The most powerful moment of the evening, though, was when Logan—Lloyd’s older son—sang Darius Rucker’s 2013 hit “Wagon Wheel,” joined by the entire company.

Rucker’s kindness is the stuff of legend. In January, while dining at an IHOP restaurant filled with patrons—and noticing that families and children were dining around him—he paid for everyone’s meal there noting to Taste of Country Nights, “I really just thought about the economy and what it is and it’s been a tough year.”

As well, in 2018, Rucker was honored with the Academy of Country Music’s Gary Haber Lifting Lives Award, which honors an artist or industry professional for their commitment to serving others. As well, through countless events, he’s supported charities, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Musicians On Call, PGA Tour Charities, Nashville’s Oasis Center, and more.