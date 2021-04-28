2021 has borne witness to incredible acts of kindness between country’s top artists and the genre’s passionate fanbase. However, legendary “Beers and Sunshine” vocalist Darius Rucker’s most recent act of kindness tugs so hard at your heartstrings that you’ll feel the connective ties that unify humanity emerge.
On March 23rd, Darius Rucker superfan and Rockland County, New York firefighter Jared Lloyd died while fighting a fire at an assisted living facility in Spring Valley, New York. Recently, via a connection created by Audacy Country’s Kelly Ford, Rucker — via Zoom — spoke to the fire company and listened to them share stories about Lloyd. Furthermore, the country performer met Lloyd’s two young sons. Poignantly, the youngest is named Darius, after Rucker.