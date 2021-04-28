WATCH: Jon Pardi Covers This Miranda Lambert Hit During Nashville Show

Pardi and Lambert were both nominated for honors during the recent AIMP Nashville Awards

Jon Pardi recently joined Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde and others at Nashville venue The Listening Room Cafe on April 27, to perform as part of the Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) Nashville awards, an annual ceremony which honors songwriters and independent music publishers.

During the show, Pardi offered an acoustic version of Miranda Lambert’s No. 1 hit “Bluebird.” Pardi’s own hit “Ain’t Always The Cowboy” and Lambert’s “Bluebird” were among the nominees for the 2021 AIMP Song of the Year honor, which ultimately went to Lee Brice’s “One of Them Girls.”

The AIMP Nashville Awards have a tradition of featuring artists performing other artists’ hits. During the show, Ashley McBryde (who was recently nominated for an ACM for Album of the Year) performed Pardi’s “Ain’t Always The Cowboy,” while “I Hope You’re Happy Now” hitmaker Carly Pearce performed Maddie & Tae’s “Die From A Broken Heart.”

Pardi recently teamed with longtime friend Lauren Alaina for a flashy, Bonnie and Clyde-esque music video for their collaboration “Getting Over Him.”



